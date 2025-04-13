Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $12.69 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,640 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,515,000 after purchasing an additional 811,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

