Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.90%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

