Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,860 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,586,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,692,000 after buying an additional 812,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,959,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,219,000 after acquiring an additional 285,910 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,692,000 after purchasing an additional 823,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $371,836,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,763,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,690,000 after purchasing an additional 287,342 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.84 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

