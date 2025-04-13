Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 33,806 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,806 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $536.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $574.08 and a 200-day moving average of $586.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

