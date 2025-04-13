Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.75.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $345.30 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $262.32 and a 1 year high of $378.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,214,000 after acquiring an additional 427,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,229,000 after acquiring an additional 294,180 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,307,000 after acquiring an additional 91,229 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

