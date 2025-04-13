Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Price

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $163.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Get Integer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITGR

Integer Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ITGR opened at $116.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Integer has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $146.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Integer will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Integer by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.