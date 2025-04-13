TT Capital Management LLC Invests $17.29 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 13.8% of TT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TT Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.49 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.48.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.