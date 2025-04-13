U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.
U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
Shares of GROW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 120,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 1.90. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $2.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.