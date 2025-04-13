UBS Group Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $12.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive
In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $491,410.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,847.36. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,183.76. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,044. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.