UBS Group Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $12.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $491,410.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,847.36. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,183.76. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,044. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.