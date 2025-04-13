UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,053.00 to $1,046.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.92.

BLK opened at $879.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $942.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $987.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $745.55 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total value of $10,726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,403,973.12. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $225,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 31.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

