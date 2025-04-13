UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 464.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,919 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

UniFirst Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of UNF stock opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $243.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.09.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

UniFirst declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $274,024.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

