United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Position Lowered by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 678.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $281.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.22 and its 200-day moving average is $351.14. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $230.39 and a one year high of $417.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $3,367,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,606.58. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.62, for a total transaction of $3,646,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,625.74. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $30,640,680. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

