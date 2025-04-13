UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $599.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $548.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $512.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.03. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.85.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

