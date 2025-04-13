Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unum Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,402,427.63. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,751. The trade was a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.85.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

