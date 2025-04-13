VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SMH stock opened at $201.31 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.92 and a 200 day moving average of $240.75.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

