Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $16,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $68.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.70. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

