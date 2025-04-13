Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 438,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,088,000 after buying an additional 29,210 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

