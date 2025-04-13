Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $205.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

