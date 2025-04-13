Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $795,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG stock opened at $326.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $285.24 and a 1 year high of $386.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.5475 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

