Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Seeds Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,701,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,689,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,553,000 after buying an additional 33,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $261.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

