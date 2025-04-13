Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,898,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,174,791 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.56% of Vipshop worth $39,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 151,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of VIPS opened at $12.60 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Vipshop’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIPS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

