VPR Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

VPR Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415,300 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.2% of VPR Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. VPR Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 78,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,674 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

