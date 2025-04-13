VPR Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

VPR Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 13.4% of VPR Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. VPR Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $25,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $60.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $61.22.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.