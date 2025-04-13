WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $360.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.