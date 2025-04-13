WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 243 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in General Electric by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

GE stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. General Electric has a 1-year low of $146.78 and a 1-year high of $214.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

