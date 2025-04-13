Wedbush Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $90.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s previous close.

KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.73.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $68.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $63.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25.

In related news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,288. The trade was a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $1,872,699. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in CarMax by 2,310.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

