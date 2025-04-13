Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $25.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

NYSE CPRI opened at $14.66 on Friday. Capri has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

