Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $20.16 Million Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.71% of Progress Software worth $20,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 45,918.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,474,000 after buying an additional 1,140,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,045,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,418,000 after acquiring an additional 43,936 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.17.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $238.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,953.20. This trade represents a 25.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $83,881.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,895.80. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

