Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 23,728 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,728 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of RenaissanceRe worth $21,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,880,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,969,000 after buying an additional 182,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,773 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $16,176,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 57.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,986,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RNR. Bank of America reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.80.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total value of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,178,270.72. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of RNR stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $208.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. Research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.