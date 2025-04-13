Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,555 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Workiva worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WK. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Workiva by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 40,329 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $51,353,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

Insider Activity

In other Workiva news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $352,737.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,509 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,791.48. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 10,421 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $890,266.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,688.14. The trade was a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,333. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average of $91.57. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.