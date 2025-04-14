15,657 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,458,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $3,227,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 4.2 %

FIS opened at $72.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

