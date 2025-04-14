16,451 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Purchased by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock opened at $48.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.