16,708 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,031,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $2,452,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 85,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.8 %

ULTA stock opened at $361.46 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $460.00. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.13 and its 200-day moving average is $383.29.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.61.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

