18,419 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,533,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,489 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,870,000.

VXUS opened at $60.03 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

