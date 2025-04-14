20,821 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.