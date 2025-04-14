22,989 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Broyhill Asset Management

Broyhill Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.5% of Broyhill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,674,000 after buying an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 4.2 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

