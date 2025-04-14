23,681 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 117,791 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,038,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,004 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

