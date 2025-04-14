25,000 Shares in Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM) Bought by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Contineum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Contineum Therapeutics by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in Contineum Therapeutics by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Contineum Therapeutics by 1,248.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Contineum Therapeutics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Contineum Therapeutics by 248.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTNM shares. Jones Trading began coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTNM opened at $4.01 on Monday. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a market cap of $103.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

