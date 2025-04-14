2,747 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Purchased by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Graco by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,545,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,298,000 after buying an additional 374,967 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,836,000 after acquiring an additional 76,184 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Graco by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 640,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 501,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 184,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $85.00 target price on Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock opened at $79.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.16.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

