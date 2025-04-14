331,007 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Acquired by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 331,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,128,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned about 0.10% of WEC Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 453,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,689,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $106.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.82. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

