332 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Purchased by BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $292.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $337.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

