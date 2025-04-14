6,000 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Defined Financial Planning LLC

Defined Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,624,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,827 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $2,274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Exelon Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.