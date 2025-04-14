7,498 Shares in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Acquired by BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,498 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $29.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.02.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YPF

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.