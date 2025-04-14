Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Short Interest Up 2,376.2% in March

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 2,376.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.8 %

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.35. 3,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,715. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85.

Get Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 alerts:

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.