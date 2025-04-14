Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,075 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

