Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: ATNM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/10/2025 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2025 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2025 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2025 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

ATNM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.26. 179,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,674. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.27. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 37,159 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 49,214 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 413.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

