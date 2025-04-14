Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) & Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) Head to Head Contrast

Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) and Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic International has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecco Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic International and Adecco Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic International N/A -298.20% -42.32% Adecco Group 1.28% 12.71% 3.66%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Adecco Group 1 0 1 3 3.20

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlantic International and Adecco Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantic International and Adecco Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic International $442.61 million 0.43 -$5.63 million ($6.63) -0.57 Adecco Group $25.93 billion 0.17 $351.75 million $0.97 13.64

Adecco Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic International. Atlantic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adecco Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adecco Group beats Atlantic International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names. The company also operates Hired, a talent recruitment platform. The company was formerly known as Adecco S.A. Adecco Group AG was founded in 1957 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

