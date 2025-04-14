ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Up 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.11. 4,282,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 3,567,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,198,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,109,000 after acquiring an additional 80,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,065,000 after purchasing an additional 643,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,769,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,654,000 after buying an additional 102,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

