Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $3,285,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,972 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $352.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $413.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas raised Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.