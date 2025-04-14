Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $10.07 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,634,837,000 after purchasing an additional 384,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after buying an additional 232,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,886,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,083,000 after acquiring an additional 375,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,379,000 after purchasing an additional 171,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $100.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

